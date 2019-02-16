Era Mae Turlington, 93, of Chesapeake, went to heaven, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, February 15, 2019. She was met with open arms by those who had gone before, including her parents, Alonzo Grandy Powers and Ada Sykes Powers; her beloved husband of 73 years, Harry Turlington; her son, Donald Ray Turlington; her daughter, Sharon Turlington Beattie, and her brother, Billy Ray (William) Powers.Our mother was born in Old Norfolk County and lived her entire life in the Great Bridge and Hickory areas of Chesapeake. She was a member of Unity Freewill Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord, being the best mom to eight children, and working alongside her beloved husband, Harry, as they built three homes, tended their huge vegetable gardens, and helped him work untold acres of farmland. In addition to a lifetime of faithful labor, our mom was such a powerful witness for the Lord, not just in words, but her actions. A rare soul, you could see Jesus shining through her. Our sweet mother loved many, and was beloved by many in return. In addition to a host of friends, she is survived by six children, Bruce Turlington and wife Judy, Kay Moore and husband Garold, Betty Hargis and husband Kimball, Jeffrey Turlington, Lynn Clark and husband Barry, and Gayle Turlington Williams and fiancÃ©, Eric Hildebrandt. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Unity Freewill Baptist Church, 360 Hickory Road, East, Chesapeake. Pastor Earl Sutton will officiate. The interment will be private in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church or Union Mission Ministries, Norfolk.Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary