Eric B. Arellano, age 47, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born September 22, 1971 in Manila, Philippines to Erwin and Nena Arellano. The first of 3 children, Eric never married. He was a graduate from Green Run High School, class of '89 and ECPI. Eric worked as a Solution Design Consultant for Phillips North America while living in Orlando, FL. He helped leading Healthcare institutions in North Florida and Georgia, design and implement critical, clinical informatics solutions. Eric was viewed as one of the most knowledgeable Solution Design Consultants in the country. Along with being a lifetime Cowboys fan, he enjoyed playing golf, and spending time with his family and friends. Eric touched many lives with his infectious smile and was known to do anything for a friend. His empathy, loyalty and devotion to those was endless. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Erin Arellano (David) Westcott and Rena Arellano (Steve) Thompson and his only beloved daughter, Alexa Burch. He leaves behind two loving nephews, Alex and Andrew Westcott; and many extended family members and friends who were touched by his kindness and smile. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00am. Gathering of family, friends, and others whose lives Eric touched are all invited to reminisce and celebrate his life held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary