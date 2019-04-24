Eric G. Jones, 52, passed away on April 20, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 5, 1967 to Clarence A. Jones and Gail Irving in North Tarrytown, New York. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gail. Eric graduated from Ossining High School in N.Y. in 1985 and enlisted in the Navy that summer. After boot camp, he was stationed in Virginia Beach, and this is where he stayed for the duration of his career. Taking every sea duty billet available to him and served 24 of his 30 years of active duty aboard a Naval ship giving his kids stability and roots at a great sacrifice to himself. He retired in May of 2016 as a CWO4 and was hired immediately as a government contractor with TMMG. Eric loved hard and lived even harder. His passions ran high and were many. He loved the Yankees, the Giants, NASCAR, and golf. But his love for his family surpassed them all. He is survived by his wife Carol Jones; father Clarence A. Jones; son Shane C. Jones and his wife Courtney and grandson Kaden; daughter Tori Amanda Jones; brother Randall Jones and his wife Patty; niece Stephanie Lisi and husband Rob, and nephew Tyler Jones; sister Stacey Jones and her fiancÃ© Tom Haberland; sister-in-law Nenna Christensen and husband Jimmie and nephew Joey Christensen and wife Liz and their children Dean and Cora.A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary