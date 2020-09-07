SUFFOLK - Eric Martin Tribble, 47, of Robin Hood Trail passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in his home. Born in Portsmouth on August 2, 1973, he was a 1991 graduate of Nansemond River High School; and a Boston Red Sox fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald M. Tribble.
He is survived by his mother, Renee Tribble; his two daughters, Ashley and Sydney Tribble; a sister, Kimberly H. Tribble; a brother, Matthew Tribble; and a host of extended family and friends.
A gathering of remembrance will be held from 7 - 8:30 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with funeral costs.
