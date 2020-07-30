1/1
Eric R. Boeninger
Eric R. Boeninger, 66, passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2020, surrounded by the love of his life, Barbara and his furbabies, Emma, Zoe, and Jake.

He proudly served his country for 20 years before retiring from the US Navy, and had spent 24 years working for Huntington Ingalls Industries - NN Shipbuilding. Eric enjoyed traveling, building, and making Barbara happy every day.

Eric is predeceased by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Barbara; son, Corey Boeninger (Ashley); stepdaughter, Megan Hunter; stepson, Robert J. Froehler; sister, Margaret Schuemann (Bob); and brother, Fred Boeninger. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Natalie, Kyle, Makenna, Cameron, and Jaxson; his furbabies; and many cherished friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM with an hour prior visitation at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel, followed by a graveside service at Colonial Grove Memorial Park.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 30, 2020.
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
