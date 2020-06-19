Eric T. Martin, of Cornwall, NY, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on June 9, 2020. He was 33 years old.



He was the son of Lt Col Thomas D. Martin and Cynthia A. Marte. Eric was born on February 15, 1987 at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, AK. He graduated from Hickory High School in 2005. Eric earned his Bachelor's Degree from Oklahoma State University and worked as a Financial Analyst.



He was a very loving, caring and fun-loving person with a big heart who made friends easily. His face and demeanor lit up a room.



Eric is survived by his father and step-mother: Lt Col Thomas D. Martin and Pamela A. Martin of Chesapeake, VA; his mother and step-father: Cynthia A. and Kenneth J. Marte of Cornwall, NY; his brother: Bradley T. Martin, his wife Jaime and their daughter, Annabelle; and his maternal grandmother: Patricia I. Schubert.



The service was held on Sunday, June 14th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home in Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY.



