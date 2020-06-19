Eric T. Martin
Eric T. Martin, of Cornwall, NY, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on June 9, 2020. He was 33 years old.

He was the son of Lt Col Thomas D. Martin and Cynthia A. Marte. Eric was born on February 15, 1987 at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, AK. He graduated from Hickory High School in 2005. Eric earned his Bachelor's Degree from Oklahoma State University and worked as a Financial Analyst.

He was a very loving, caring and fun-loving person with a big heart who made friends easily. His face and demeanor lit up a room.

Eric is survived by his father and step-mother: Lt Col Thomas D. Martin and Pamela A. Martin of Chesapeake, VA; his mother and step-father: Cynthia A. and Kenneth J. Marte of Cornwall, NY; his brother: Bradley T. Martin, his wife Jaime and their daughter, Annabelle; and his maternal grandmother: Patricia I. Schubert.

The service was held on Sunday, June 14th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home in Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Brother, you will be missed by many. The years we all spent together in Stillwater will never be forgotten by me. To those reading this, just know that Eric left a bright spot in the memory of all of us lucky enough to have called him friend.
Taylor
Friend
June 15, 2020
Eric was an amazing young man! I had the pleasure of working with him at Lowes in Stillwater, OK. He always greeted me with a smile, and was a joy to be around! Heaven truly gained an angel! RIP my friend!
Deborah McIntosh
Friend
June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
June 12, 2020
