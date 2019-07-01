|
Erlene Wingfield Sterling, 90, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019. She was born in Appomattox, Va. to the late Mary Childress Wingfield and Charles Henry Wingfield and raised in Lynchburg, Va. She was retired from the Public Health Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital and the VA Hospital. She had a love of the outdoors and gardening.
She is survived by her sons, James Sterling, South Carolina, Robert Sterling and his wife Diane, Va. Beach, Norman Sterling, Va. Beach, Mark Sterling and Todd Sterling of Norfolk, Va. and a brother, John Wesley Wingfield of Waynesboro, Va.; grandchildren Tyler Sterling, Sarah Sterling Oâ€™Donnell, Elizabeth Sterling, Brittany Sterling, Sebastian Sterling, Joshua Sterling and Trey Sterling all of Virginia Beach, Va.
There will be a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, Va. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 1, 2019