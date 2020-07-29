Erlinda (Linda) Inocentes Lumanog, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends July 25, 2020. She was born in Salinas Bacoor, Cavite, Philippines January 25, 1933.
At 18 she left her home for Manila to serve as a midwife and au pair. There she met Claudio, the love of her life.
As a proud Navy wife she devotedly followed him from the Philippines to Okinawa, San Diego, CA and Norfolk, VA. She taught herself to understand and speak English, learn the American way of life while keeping and teaching our Filipino family values and traditions. She worked many years for the Virginian Pilot and for U.S. Flag and Signal. She loved playing Bingo, enjoyed the company of her Bingo mates, and also enjoyed the occasional trip to a casino. She was a master Filipino vegetable gardener, seamstress, skilled crocheter, crafter and fabulous cook. She was never afraid to â€˜say her peace,' as she passed on all her wisdom and common sense.
She had six children of her own but had a hand in raising numerous â€˜cousins.' She was a wonderful friend, Mom, Lola, or Great Lola to one and all.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Claudio G. Lumanog, Sr; daughter, Maria Elena (Helen) Lumanog McGlothlin; her parents Alcadio and Leuteria Dominguez Inocentes; her sister and two brothers. She is survived by her children, Doris (Michael) Arau of Suquamish, WA; Alicia (David) White of Como, NC; Vicky (Brian) Lumanog-Sementelli of Como, NC; Noel (Carol) Lumanog of Norfolk, VA; and Claude (Teresa) Lumanog, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk. A small family service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1200 noon. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
