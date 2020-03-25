|
Erma Theresa Bentz Heilman, 92, died March 24, 2020. She was born in Alvada, OH to the late Louis Bentz and Angeline Coleman Bentz. She graduated from New Riegel High School, New Riegel, OH in 1946 as Valedictorian. She worked at Auto Lite Spark Plug, Fostoria, OH for six years. She married William Heilman in Alvada, OH on July 30, 1947. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, William; a son, Gregory Heilman; her parents; and step-mother, Florence Koepfer Bentz.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Porter and husband Fred; her son, John Heilman and wife Debbie; daughters-in-law, Karen Lemley and Allison Heilman; seven grandchildren, four great granddaughters; and brother, Dale Bentz and wife Mary.
Public viewing will be held between 9 - 5 on Friday, March 27, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Condolences may be offered online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2020