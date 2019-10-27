|
Ermalene Leeson, surrounded by her family, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She is now home with her heavenly father and joined with her husband, Samuel.
A native of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, she was born April 7, 1925 and passed at the age of 94.
She is predeceased by her husband, Samuel Leeson. She is survived by her two sons, William Leeson and Michael Leeson (Brenda); two daughters, Sheryll Tippit and Rebecca Tarr; eight grandchildren, Jason Robey (Kelly), James Robey (Christy), Haleigh Leeson Riccardo (Juan), Nick Leeson, Madeline Leeson, Jake Leeson, Elizabeth Tippit Miranda (Ren), and Zane Tippit III; six great grandchildren, Kelcie Robey, Jayda Robey, Shanisty Robey, Corbin Robey, Cooper Robey, and Nathan Miranda; one great great grandchild, Karsen Preston; and one sister, Jean Biermann of Columbus, Nebraska.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6-8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502, with a funeral service on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, and burial following at 1pm at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ermalene's honor to the Kidney Foundation. Please visit WoodlawnNorfolk.com to express condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019