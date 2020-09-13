1/
Ernest A. Zimmermann
Ernest A. Zimmermann, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on September 10, 2020.

Born in New York, he was the son of the late Ernest and Dorothy Zimmermann. He retired as an IT Director from Aries International and was of Lutheran Faith.

In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Joan E. Zimmermann. Left to cherish his memory: a son, Joe Zimmermann and his wife, Theresa, of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Larry Zimmermann and his wife, Beth, formerly of Virginia Beach; two granddaughters, Jody Zimmermann of Seymour, CT and Courtney Zimmermann of Long Island, NY; two step-grandchildren, Samantha Carfi of Forest Hills, NY and Brian Carfi and his wife, Nora, of Astoria, NY; two great-grandchildren, David Picado-Carfi of Forest Hills, NY and Penny Carfi of Astoria, NY; and loving family members, Cathy Zimmermann of Long Island, NY and Jorge Picado of Forest Hills, NY.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
SEP
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
