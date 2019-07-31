|
66, went home to be with his heavenly father on July 26, 2019. Born in 1952, George was the loving son of the late George W. & Mary B. Minns. He was a graduate of Floyd E. Kellam High School and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. George was a civil rights activist, leader and an advocate for racial justice. He was the President of the NAACP Va. Beach branch from 1987 to 1997. George worked for the establishment of the Va. Beach Minority Business Council & Va. Beach Human Rights Commission. He was the President of the Seatack Community Civic League from 2010 to 2018. George was predeceased by his siblings, Ernestine Neal, Timothy Burrell; foster brothers, Raleigh Holly Jr., Willie Holley Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his former spouse, Kim M. Crump; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Minns; son, George Minns II (Leslie); sister, Catherine Nance (Clifford); nieces, Keeunsha Burrell, Bree Jackson; nephews, Michael Neal, Parris Lawrence-Jackson, Ishmal Lawrence; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 6-7:30pm, Fri., August 2, 2019 at New Jerusalem COGIC, Va. Beach. He will lie in state from 4-6pm. Beach Funeral Service in charge. For further information please visit www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019