Ernest J. Florestano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest J. Florestano passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Lena Florestano, his brother Dr. Thomas Florestano, his wife Mary Florestano, his son in law Jack H. White, Jr. and his nephew Tom Florestano Jr.

Ernie was born and raised in Annapolis, Maryland. He attended St. Mary's Elementary School, Annapolis High School and Severn Academy. He was a proud patriot, at age 17 he asked his parents for written permission to join the military. It was World War II and he wanted to fight for his country. They declined to sign the mandatory forms and by the time he turned 18, the war had ended. Undeterred, he decided to apply to The Naval Academy of Annapolis and was accepted. Ernie also joined the Marine Corps and exemplified their motto of Semper Fi every day of his life. The G.I. Bill enabled him to attend the University of Maryland where he was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi as well as the Lacrosse Team. He received his Master's Degree from William and Mary College in Williamsburg, VA several years later.

Ernie met the love of his life and future wife, Mary Andreo in Annapolis and they were happily married for 59 years until her passing. They relocated to Norfolk, VA. shortly after marrying.

Ernie was founder, President and CEO of his business which he started 50 years ago. This was his true passion and he was still involved with it until the day of his passing at age 92. As the inventor of his product that utilizes magnets versus chemicals on equipment, he was way ahead of his time in creating a Green Company.

Ernie is survived by his daughter Marianna F. White, his grandson Ian White and wife Lorena White, grandson Winston White, Leslie Peek his niece, Dr. Patricia Florestano his sister in law and Laurentz Palkins, his future son in law.

The family will celebrate his life with a memorial service as yet to be determined in 2021.

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved