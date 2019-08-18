The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Friends Evangelical Church
5340 Providence Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Ernest "Jack" Jackson Beasley, 89, passed away August 16, 2019. Jack was born in Norfolk to the late Ernest and Mary Sawyer Beasley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Stanley E. Beasley. Jack was a US Navy veteran, a Norfolk Firefighter, and Retired as the owner of "C. Munnley Carpets".

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 65 years, Dolores Beasley; children, Marie Kelly, Cynthia Osborne, Steven W. Beasley, and Stacey W. Beasley; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. Service is Monday, August 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Friends Evangelical Church, 5340 Providence Road, Virginia Beach, with Pastor Mike Barnes. Visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019
