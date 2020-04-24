|
|
Ernest Jones, 82, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born in Macon, GA to the late Harry Jones, Sr. and Dala Cook Jones and was also predeceased by brother, Harry Jones, Jr. and sister, Shirley Kennedy. He served his country faithfully retiring from the U.S. Navy and was a devoted member of Peoples Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Judy C. Jones; daughters, Felicia S. Campbell (Tim), Erin S. Motichka (Jeff); sister, Betty Armstrong; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family is inviting friends Friday, April 24, 2020 from 11am-4pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA. Due to COVID-19 mandates, the service is private for family but you are encouraged to view the livestream on www.grahamfuneralhome.com Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peoples Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2020