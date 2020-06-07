Ernest Lee Andrews Jr.
1941 - 2020
Ernest Lee Andrews Jr. was born on November 12, 1941 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Ernest Lee Andrews and Lola Ellen Phelps. He was the husband to his high school sweetheart, Gloria, commonly known by the name "Jeannie". Ernest earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics from Oklahoma University creating a fun football season rivalry with his sister who attended Oklahoma State University. Ernest continued his education earning a master's degree from the University of North Carolina. Ernest was a commissioned officer in the United States Navy for 21 years serving as a Supply Corps Officer where he was stationed in various locations including the Philippines, California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. During that time, Jeannie proudly served alongside her husband as a military spouse taking care of their two children, Todd and Paige. Upon his retirement as a Commander, Ernest continued his military career as a civilian program manager for several DoD contractors. He was a proud member of Kempsville Christian Church, where he dedicated his time as an elder and Sunday school teacher.

Ernest passed away on June 4, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is predeceased by both his parents, Ernest and Lola and his sister, Betty VonTungeln. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, "Jeannie". Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Todd Andrews, and Paige McLaurin(John), and his granddaughter, Mackenzie McLaurin.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6-8pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home- Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 11, at 10am at Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliament Dr., Virginia Beach; interment will be private. Please visit Altmeyer's website to express your condolences to the family: altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
JUN
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kempsville Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Ernie was a dear friend and mentor. He epitomizes the words well-done thy good and faithful servant. We loved him, and our deepest condolences go out to Jeannie, Todd and Paige.
Barbara & Tom Poindexter
Friend
June 6, 2020
Ernie was so loved and respected by all who knew him at Kempsville Christian Church. He was one of the sweetest men I knew and he will be greatly missed
Tina Cox
Friend
