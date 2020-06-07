Ernest Lee Andrews Jr. was born on November 12, 1941 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Ernest Lee Andrews and Lola Ellen Phelps. He was the husband to his high school sweetheart, Gloria, commonly known by the name "Jeannie". Ernest earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics from Oklahoma University creating a fun football season rivalry with his sister who attended Oklahoma State University. Ernest continued his education earning a master's degree from the University of North Carolina. Ernest was a commissioned officer in the United States Navy for 21 years serving as a Supply Corps Officer where he was stationed in various locations including the Philippines, California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. During that time, Jeannie proudly served alongside her husband as a military spouse taking care of their two children, Todd and Paige. Upon his retirement as a Commander, Ernest continued his military career as a civilian program manager for several DoD contractors. He was a proud member of Kempsville Christian Church, where he dedicated his time as an elder and Sunday school teacher.
Ernest passed away on June 4, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is predeceased by both his parents, Ernest and Lola and his sister, Betty VonTungeln. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, "Jeannie". Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Todd Andrews, and Paige McLaurin(John), and his granddaughter, Mackenzie McLaurin.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6-8pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home- Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 11, at 10am at Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliament Dr., Virginia Beach; interment will be private. Please visit Altmeyer's website to express your condolences to the family: altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Ernest passed away on June 4, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is predeceased by both his parents, Ernest and Lola and his sister, Betty VonTungeln. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, "Jeannie". Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Todd Andrews, and Paige McLaurin(John), and his granddaughter, Mackenzie McLaurin.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6-8pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home- Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 11, at 10am at Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliament Dr., Virginia Beach; interment will be private. Please visit Altmeyer's website to express your condolences to the family: altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.