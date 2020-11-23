Windsor - Ernest Marvin Rhodes, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in Windsor, Virginia to the late Maude and Ernest Rhodes.



Marvin devoted his life to his family and community. He was a proud lifelong farmer of peanuts, soy beans, and corn. He also worked for the Isle of Wight School facilities. Marvin served his country in Austria during World War II. Even after retiring, Marvin shared his passion for automobiles with his son Tony while working together daily at Rhodes Garage. Marvin also loved restoring antique tractors and displayed them at the Isle of Wight County Fair. Marvin was a dearly loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, life long member of the Colosse Baptist Church, and a deeply respected elder in the Windsor community. Marvin's cheerful spirit, life stories, and sense of humor always made people smile and feel loved.



Marvin, also known to his family as "Pa", is survived by his children, Tony Rhodes and wife Cathy, Joanne Davis and husband Robert, Joyce Franklin and husband Cary, Tammie Matthews and husband Steve; grandchildren, Cathleen, Amy, Diana, Jonathan, Kristin, Sherri, Kimberly, Jennifer, Chrystal, Heather, Daniel, C.J, Clint; great-grandchildren: Adrian, Anthony, Joey, Bradley, Riley, Connor, Alistair, Maggie, Charley, Dominic, River, Jude, Rory. Marvin goes home to be with his beloved wife Peggy and son David who preceded him. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at Colosse Baptist Church in Marvin's honor. There will be a private burial at a later date.



