|
|
Ernest R. Holloway, 85 of Virginia Beach, VA passed away in the arms of his wife of 50 years and 2 daughters at home, September 17,2019.
At an early age, Ernie joined the armed services and served as a technician for the USAF. Afterwards he entered the civilian workplace and took several career paths. During a sales job that led him to New York City, he met his now wife of 50 years, Cheryl. Ernie chased the American dream as children came along. Ernie had a passion and talent for building and restoration which became his career. We best remember Ernie for his charm and witticism. He could illicit a smile or a chuckle during the hardest of times. Ernie was compassionate. He always willing to help someone better themselves. He was a husband, father, grandfather, a great friend and mentor to many.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl J. Holloway; 2 daughters, Kelli Holloway Garcia and Kori Holloway Hilliard; grandchildren, Thomas, Morgan, Chase, & Kyra; Along with his best friend Wiley Simmons and his favorite dog, Princess.
A celebration of life reception is being held with friends and family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019