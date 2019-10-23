Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest R. Holloway

Ernest R. Holloway Obituary
Ernest R. Holloway, 85 of Virginia Beach, VA passed away in the arms of his wife of 50 years and 2 daughters at home, September 17,2019.

At an early age, Ernie joined the armed services and served as a technician for the USAF. Afterwards he entered the civilian workplace and took several career paths. During a sales job that led him to New York City, he met his now wife of 50 years, Cheryl. Ernie chased the American dream as children came along. Ernie had a passion and talent for building and restoration which became his career. We best remember Ernie for his charm and witticism. He could illicit a smile or a chuckle during the hardest of times. Ernie was compassionate. He always willing to help someone better themselves. He was a husband, father, grandfather, a great friend and mentor to many.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl J. Holloway; 2 daughters, Kelli Holloway Garcia and Kori Holloway Hilliard; grandchildren, Thomas, Morgan, Chase, & Kyra; Along with his best friend Wiley Simmons and his favorite dog, Princess.

A celebration of life reception is being held with friends and family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019
