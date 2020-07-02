Ernest Sears Dailey, 97, died peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020. Our beloved â€˜Dit' will forever be remembered by his sons, family and friends for his wisdom, caring and always being there to help those in need. We will miss you but are comforted to know you are now in heaven watching over us all.
Born in Moyock, North Carolina, he lived in Norfolk since 1924. He was the son of the late Charles W. and Theolinda (Neeb) Dailey and was preceded in death by his loving wife Janet Buck Dailey, his sister, Mary Louise (Mandy) Prohinski and his brothers; Wayne, Charles (Bud), James (Doc), Horace (Honey) and John (Jackie) Dailey. He is survived by his sons; Kevin P. Dailey of Virginia Beach, J. Brian Dailey and his wife Mary of Sarasota, Florida and Darin C. Dailey of Virginia Beach, his sisters, Gloria (Glo) V. Wiggins and Dorothy R. (Tootsie) Petrulis both of Virginia Beach and four grandchildren; Jamie, Stephen, Erin and Galen.
Mr. Dailey graduated from St. Mary's Academy, Norfolk, Maury High School, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Great Neck, New York. He attended the Maritime Academy in San Mateo, California and the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary. He served his country during World War II in the South Pacific while in the Merchant Marines. He retired after 30 years of government service with the Department of the Navy, becoming the Chief of Pier operations at the Military Sealift Command in Norfolk, VA. He spent many years in the Naval Reserves
He was a Roman Catholic and a longtime member and usher of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Norfolk council.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery by the Reverend Father Nixon Negparanon. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.
