CWO-4 Ernest â€œChuckâ€ V. Bridges, Jr., U.S.M.C., Retired.



Dear God, I come before you, June 3, 2019, a weary Marine whose physical body wore out at age 91.



Son, your spirit never diminished. You served to help better mankind while stationed in China 1945 thru 2 tours in Vietnam, retiring after 30 years of service in 1975. You have upheld the creed of the USMC. Your beloved wife, Marjorie Smith-Bridges, your sons Steve and Les, and so many loved ones and friends await you here with open arms.



Thank you, Sir, but I leave behind my precious daughter, Vicci Bridges.



Son, don't worry, she is my daughter as well. I will care for and nurture her as I will Faye Bridges Stauffer, Dr. Nelle Linz of Portsmouth Naval Hosp, your nieces, nephews, grandsons, great grandsons and great granddaughters and your friends at Hardees Breakfast Club, James Rockett LPN, friends and staff at Beth Sholom, Charissa Gordon at Generations, staff at Wilson Law LPC, Ed and Audie Anderson and neighbors at Dunhill Drive and Hunter's Pond.



The Gates of Heaven are open to you. Enter with eyes forward, regretting no past mistakes, for here we know â€œIn many a strife you've fought for life and never lost your nerveâ€. At ease, Marine. You've done well. Rest. Welcome home. Ooh-rah.



A military service will be held July 15, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Westborough, MA.



Keep me in your heart for awhile. Semper Fi. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019