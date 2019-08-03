Home

Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
120 W. Berkley Ave.
Norfolk, VA
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark RZUA Church
1513 Colonial Ave.
Norfolk, VA
Ernestine Brooms Obituary
Ernestine Brooms, 86, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. She was the co-owner and operator of Acey Ducey Restaurant and retired in 1998 after 30 years of service. A funeral service will be held, 12 Noon, Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Mark RZUA Church, 1513 Colonial Ave. Norfolk, VA., Dr. Alvin B. Thomas, Officiating. Family receiving friends, 3pm-5pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Ave. Norfolk, VA. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 3, 2019
