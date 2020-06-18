Ernestine B. Shackelford, 92, passed away June 16, 2020. She was born in Greenville, NC on Jan. 6, 1928 to the late Ernest and Leona Byrum. Mrs. Shackelford was a loving and devoted Navy wife and mother. She was one of the first stewardesses for Trailways Bus Line and during her life, she was a make-up artist and model.
Mrs. Shackelford was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Watson Shackelford; sons-in-law, Steve Benefield and Sawyer H. Vincent.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, S. Ray Shackelford; daughters, Sherry Lee Vincent and Gayle D. Benefield; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Shackelford Smith; brother, Daniel Byrum (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Tina Lee McPherran (Johnny); Jeffrey A. Zimmerman; Christopher K. Jordan (Vicky), Victoria S. Shackelford, and Brooke L. Shackelford; great-grandson, Matthew R. McPherran.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Mrs. Shackelford's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St. NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 18, 2020.