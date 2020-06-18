Ernestine Byrum Shackelford
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine B. Shackelford, 92, passed away June 16, 2020. She was born in Greenville, NC on Jan. 6, 1928 to the late Ernest and Leona Byrum. Mrs. Shackelford was a loving and devoted Navy wife and mother. She was one of the first stewardesses for Trailways Bus Line and during her life, she was a make-up artist and model.

Mrs. Shackelford was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Watson Shackelford; sons-in-law, Steve Benefield and Sawyer H. Vincent.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, S. Ray Shackelford; daughters, Sherry Lee Vincent and Gayle D. Benefield; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Shackelford Smith; brother, Daniel Byrum (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Tina Lee McPherran (Johnny); Jeffrey A. Zimmerman; Christopher K. Jordan (Vicky), Victoria S. Shackelford, and Brooke L. Shackelford; great-grandson, Matthew R. McPherran.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Mrs. Shackelford's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St. NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved