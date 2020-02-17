The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Ernesto Crespo Jr.


1967 - 2020
Ernesto Crespo Jr. Obituary
Ernesto Crespo Jr, known by Ernie passed away at the age of 52, born in Hartford Connecticut, but was a resident of Henrico Virginia. Ernesto graduated from Milltown High School and later became a Maintenance Supervisor. Ernesto leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife, Yvonne M. Pabe; his daughter, Sybil Crespo; son, Lorenzo Rossillon; mother, Maria Perry; father, Manual Perry; sisters, Liz M. Crespo, Sayla Varela; grandchildren, Ernesto Zadiel Crespo, Daniel Crespo, Kailanil A. Crespo, Kida Crespo Czigan and another living survivor; daughter-in-law, Nebraska Crespo. The family will be receiving friends, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service 7246 Granby Street Norfolk, Virginia. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service Granby Chapel, Pastor Guffey, Presiding.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2020
