80, born February 16, 1939, peacefully entered into eternal rest on February 22, 2019. Ernie enjoyed cooking and dancing. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grands. Ernie leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 60yrs, Rodolfo Mijares; seven children, Ramiro (Mercy), Edgardo, Melinda, Anita (Alex), Samuel (Maita), Imelda, Joel (Grace); thirteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life service, Sun. 2pm, with visitations, Fri., 7-10pm, and Sat., 5-9pm, all at Beach Funeral Services.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2019