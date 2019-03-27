|
|
Ernie Conrad Lane, 73, of Hampton, VA went to be with the Lord with family at his side on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Nashville, TN, he has been a resident of the Peninsula for 36 years. Ernie served in the US Navy as an electrician and retired as a facilities manager after over 50 years. He was an active member of the Chinese-American Family Bible Church in Virginia Beach.Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Moy Lane. Survivors include his son, Kevin and wife Joanne; daughter Elizabeth and husband Philip; sister, Martha Ann; brothers: Alex, John, Michael, and Jere; and grandchildren, Anna and Jesse.The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Family Bible Church, 5545 Susquehanna Dr., in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S Armistead Ave, Hampton. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Family Bible Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019