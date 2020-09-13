Ernie Hux, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather "papa," went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020. Ernie loved God and dedicated his life to promoting the glory of God. As a resident of both Mathews County and Virginia Beach and a true Southern Gentleman, Ernie was an Arabian horse enthusiast, avid birdwatcher, and an outstanding chef. He was a world traveler, but always made time for those at home, including his daughter's dog, Latch.
The son of the late Benjamin and Mildred Hux, Ernie was born on September 25, 1938, in Henderson, North Carolina. After attending the University of South Carolina on a football scholarship, Ernie subsequently served his country in the Army.
In 1958, while stationed in Germany, Ernie met the love of his life, Renate, at the age of 20. He was so smitten, he proposed to Renate immediately. Ernie and Renate married on November 24, 1960, and relocated back to America to begin their family. Following the birth of their three children, Ernie worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance and volunteered as a counselor for the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).
Inspired by his time in ministry, Ernie and his family formed and grew his company, Satellite Communications Systems Inc. (SCSI), into a very successful multinational corporation. Following his retirement, Ernie passionately exerted much of his time and energy working to be an exceptional grandfather, while aiding his grandchildren to pursue their dreams. Ernie believed in hard work and instilled this ethic and commitment to excellence in his family.
Ernie was an active member of Virginia Beach Community Chapel, where he started a prayer group at his home. He was also a member of the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club. While Ernie experienced a great deal of success in his life, he profoundly recognized that every instance of joy and success was a blessing from God.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 61 years -- Renate Hux; Children - Ernie Hux Jr (Carolyn), Suzy Oleszko (Larry), Michael Hux (Judy Shreves); Grandchildren -- Rachel Tobias (Andy), Ben Hux, Lauren Oleszko (Nate Holbrook), Matthew Oleszko (Catie) and Brooke and Lindsay Castleberry; Great-Grandson -- Isaac Tobias.
Ernie's family would like to extend a special thank you to all family members, friends, and health care personnel for their loving care and support during his final days. He truly felt loved and comforted.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday night, September 16, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 17, at 2:00 pm at the same location, and burial ceremonies will follow at the Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to one of the many missionaries from Virginia Beach Community Chapelâ€"1261 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23451. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com