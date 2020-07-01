Theres really not much to add as his awesome and beloved children said it all in a perfect and loving way ... what a joyful reunion it must have been when he and Pat first saw each other! We were truly blessed to call both Ersell and Pat our forever friends and they will truly be missed.
Bobby & Cheekie Jones
Kitty Hawk, NC
On June 28, 2020, one of our earthly angels, Ersell Carrow, age 89, started his eternal life with his bride Pat.
Ersell was predeceased by beautiful bride of 64 years Pat Carrow, his parents Audie and Artie Carrow, his sisters, Edna Croft and Estelle Berry. He leaves behind his true treasurers.
His children Ersell Dupree Carrow, Jr. (Gina), Vicki Cowling (Frank), Denise Baker (Billy) and Troy Carrow (Ruby). Bonus children Beckie and Russell Castello. His precious grandchildren Megan Cannon (Ross), Tara Finch (Drew), Chris Carrow (Samantha), Whitney Young (Tony), Brooke Hoagland (Jacob), Wesley Carrow, Savanna Cowling, Cole Cowling and Cy Bazemore. But there's more. . . Also 10+ adoring great grandchildren Christian, Tanner, Ryder, Westyn, Asher, Riley, Raelyn, Ronin, Charte, Avery and one more coming soon.
If a man's wealth was calculated by the love and respect, he has from his family, then our Dad and Papa was the richest man in the world. He leaves behind a legacy of Faith, Love and Family. Our family was the beneficiary of our parents love and we pray that we continue this legacy with our families and friends.
Born the son of tobacco farmers in North Carolina, he cultivated a love and talent for gardening that he brought to the city. His yard is filled with many vegetables, fruit trees, beehives, chickens and an 80-foot greenhouse full of banana, lemon, lime and orange trees. The thing he loved most about gardening was sharing his harvest with family and friends.
Ersell also could fix or try to fix almost everything. He taught many of his skills to his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. Anytime you needed to start a project, you called Papa first.
Ersell was also a pioneer in Information Technology field. In his day it was called Data Processing. He worked for Norfolk General where he met the love of his life, Pat. They married and moved to Charlottesville to work for the University of Virginia. After their first child arrived, they moved back to the city and he worked in several computer operations jobs before retiring from The Investment Corporation of Virginia.
Ersell and Pat were members of Portlock Methodist Church for over 64 years. They raised all their children in this church that became their extended family. Ersell and Pat leave a legacy of service at Portlock that will surely be missed. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home on 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA officiated by Pastor Andrew Schwartz. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Donations in his memory can be made to Portlock United Methodist Church at https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/ersell-carrow/4680/. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Rest peacefully Daddy and give Mom a big hug from us. Ersey, Vicki, Denise and Troy. Love you 289.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 1, 2020.