Esley Smith was born on September 21, 1975 in Nassawadox, VA and was called home on March 19, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA at the age of 44.
He was raised in Ewing Township, New Jersey and graduated from Ewing High School. Esley proudly served over 24 years in the United States Navy, as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate (ABHC). He was a faithful member of Calvary Revival Church (Norfolk) and served on the Student and Family Team. He was a loving son to his mother, Doreica (Carldell), supportive husband of six years, to Jannell and a beloved father to his six children, Cameron, Jaylen, Sydney, Kenneth, Lauryn, and Esley Jr. He was a caring son-in-law to Terrence (Loleta) Douglas Sr. and Katrice Green. A brother-in-law to Jada, Terrence Jr, Torrie, Terrell, Tia, Talia, and Trenton, and an uncle to Tyler. He also leaves a host of family and friends to cherish his memories. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 am. The interment will be at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. The viewing will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. There will be on-line streaming services available for viewing the ceremony.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2020