On Saturday April 6th, 2019, our Heavenly Father came and took Dr. Phillips, our beloved pastor, missionary, teacher, husband, mentor, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to live with him. Eslie was born to Eslie R. Phillips Sr and Myrtle J. Phillips on March 2, 1926 and raised in New Church, VA on the Eastern Shore. From an early age his was a life of selfless commitment and service to our Lord and thereby service to everyone who crossed his path. His formal ministry began at the tender age of 17 and extended well beyond conventional retirement to age 90 and, only then, precluded by physical limitations. Along the way he retired three times only to answer Godâ€™s call back into ministry yet again. To know him was to feel the warmth and love of his welcoming smile and countenance, a reflection of the Father that lived within. He held a BA degree from the University of Virginia and degrees of Bachelor Divinity, Master Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor in multiple churches in his 73 years of ministry. At the ages of 60 and 57 respectively he and his wife Zelle charted a new chapter serving as missionaries at The Baptist Chapel in Bogota Columbia. Eslie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gazelle Moore Phillips; three children, E. Rolland Phillips III and his wife, Teresa, Kristin Joy Phillips and Nathan Jeter Phillips and his wife, Jane; two grandsons, Isaac Garland Phillips and his wife, Bethany, and Andrew (Andy) Paul Phillips; great-granddaughter, Kinley Rae; nephew, William Newton Phillips Jr and his wife, Julie; and great-nephew William Newton Phillips III. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Newton Phillips Sr. Eslie, known as a Godly man, â€œPracticed what he preachedâ€. A wonderful expression of that is on passing, when his devoted and loving wife Zelle removed his wedding band, it marked the first occasion it had been removed from his finger since she placed it there 67 years prior. He maintained his childhood love of woodworking, the land and farming throughout his life. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on June 3, 2019 at Harbors Edge, One Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA. Guestbook and full obituary can be accessed at http://www.hdoliver.com/obituary. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019