Esperidion M. Tagulalac, 82, passed away August 19, 2019 with his family by his side. Esperidion was born in the Philippines, to the late Luisa Makiling and Cornelio Tagulalac. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, David and his sister, Editha. Esperidion was a very funny, loving man who enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family and friends; but spoiling all the grandchildren whom he adored was his favorite time. He was also an avid walker with the Greenbrier Mall Walkers.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Mila Tagulalac; daughters, Marilyn Estera, Melanie Jose, Marieta Loberas and Elma Alarcon; sons, Mario Tagulalac and Esperidion Tagulalac, Jr.; seventeen grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; granddog, Dexter and numerous other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake, Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5-7pm with a reception to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 am with Father Dominic Leo, O.S.B. officiating. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019