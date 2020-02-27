The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
745 Park Avenue
Norfolk, VA
Essie Mae Joyner


1914 - 2020
Essie Mae Joyner Obituary
Essie Mae Thompson Joyner, a native of North Carolina, was born December 22, 1914 to William Thompson and Georgia Pope and died on February 22, 2020. She was the widow of David A. Joyner with whom she operated Capitol Cleaners on Chapel Street in the Huntersville neighborhood of Norfolk 1948-1980. A longtime resident of the Haynes Tract in Norfolk, she was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and was active as an usher and missionary. Mrs. Joyner was also a member of the Huntersville Senior Club. She is survived by her son, William M. Joyner of Alexandria, Virginia; daughter, Ruth J. Lewis of Norfolk; grandsons, Theodore Lewis, Jr., Elgin Lewis (Valerie), Darryl Lewis (Towanda) and Rodney Greene (Jacqueline); and many other relatives and friends.

A viewing of her remains will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. with family receiving guests from 6-8 p.m. at Hale Funeral Home, 2100 Ballentine Boulevard, Norfolk, Virginia 23504. A Service of Remembrance will take place at 12 noon Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 745 Park Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia 23504. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020
