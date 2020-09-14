Estelle T. Whitfield was born and raised in Princess Anne County/Va Beach growing up in the Doyletown community. She is the only child of Percy B. and Mary V. (Barnard) Tucker. She was a graduate of Princess Anne County Training School class of 1959. Estelle retired from Revco Drug Store (now CVS), after over 30 years with the company. Reared in the church and accepting Christ as her Savior at an early age, Estelle was a 3rd generation St. Mark AME Church member. Outside of the church, Estelle was a proud member of PACT/UKHS Alumni & Friends Association, Gardenia Buds Social Club member; and Past Matron and youth director for Evening Light #48, Order of the Eastern Star, PHA. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 44 years Howard and son Darrell. She is survived by one daughter Gwen Murphy, one son Dr. Telly C. Whitfield (Charmona), and 5 grandsons along with a host of cousins. A Celebration of Life will be Mon. Sept. 14, 12 noon, Community F.H. Norfolk. The viewing will be Sun. 3-5pm in the chapel.(www.communityfh.com
)