Estelle Vakos Davis, 91, of Virginia Beach passed away in Colorado on March 23, 2020 from complications of vascular dementia. Born in Norfolk, VA on December 14, 1928 to Mary Ellamae Hall Vakos and William John Vakos Sr., Estelle grew up in Norfolk and Virginia Beach with her parents and ten younger siblings.
Estelle graduated from Maury High School in 1947 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Radford College in 1951 and a Masters Degree in Education from the College of William and Mary in 1966.
In 1951, Estelle married John McElroy Davis, a Virginia Tech graduate and they settled in Virginia Beach near the Vakos family.
Estelle loved helping children achieve the best education she could give them, an aspiration that was passed down from her ambitious and caring parents.
Over the course of her distinguished 25+ year public school career, Estelle taught high school business classes in Martinsburg, WV and was an elementary school teacher, principal and administrator for Virginia Beach Public Schools. She taught at John B. Dey Elementary School and was the first Principal of Brookwood Elementary School.
Alongside her husband, John, Estelle helped develop a number of real estate properties in Virginia, Maryland, Florida and Colorado, including the Royal Clipper Motor Lodge in Virginia Beach.
Estelle is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Sprowls, son-in-law, David Sprowls, two granddaughters, Laura Wolfe and Lisa Sprowls, great grandson Lachlan Wolfe, five sisters, Ann Liskey, Grace Dragas, Julie Nordstrom, Helen Standing and Pat Vakos, three brothers, John W. Vakos, William J. Vakos, Jr., and H. Robert Vakos, as well as, many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome to come by to visit with Estelle and sign the guest register book Wednesday, April 8 from 1-5pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel, 2002 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA. Estelle's funeral service will be held virtually from Galilee Episcopal Church's website, www.galileechurch.net on Thursday, April 9 at 1pm. A private burial will take place at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Virginia Beach Rescue Squad, a local blood bank or a . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020