Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
Pastor Dr. Ester Green Obituary
Ester Green, 59 passed peacefully, March 10 in Norfolk, VA. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Katherin Goins. Ester is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Pastor Albert L. Green; daughters, Shalita and Shalisha Green; son Albert D. Green; four sisters, Dr. Larrine Goins, Minister Irene Goins, Elsie Goins and Jeannie Goins; two brothers, William Goins and Ray Charles Goins. A funeral will be held at 11:00am, Monday, March 16, at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. Viewing will be held, Sunday from 1-5pm at Metropolitan, Berkley.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2020
