Esther was born December 31, 1951 and passed on June 26, 2019. She was born to and predeceased by her parents Marjorie Wilson and Leon Geth Sr; older sister Marlene Copeland and husband Harold Melancon. She was educated at Granby High School and received her cosmetology license at Hick's Beauty School in Norfolk and continued her career as a cosmetologist for over 37 years and salon owner. She was a member of Kingdom Minded Christian Center. Esther leaves to cherish her memory sons, Tony, Johnny and Michael Geth and Caleb Melancon; three sisters, five brothers, a sister-in-law; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sixteen nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. An informal memorial service will be held at the home of C. Tyler at 2705 Roanoke Ave, Portsmouth, VA from 1--4 pm on Saturday July 13, 2019. Words of Comfort can be expressed at www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 9, 2019