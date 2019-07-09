The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
home of C. Tyler
2705 Roanoke Ave
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Melancon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Annette Melancon


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Annette Melancon Obituary
Esther was born December 31, 1951 and passed on June 26, 2019. She was born to and predeceased by her parents Marjorie Wilson and Leon Geth Sr; older sister Marlene Copeland and husband Harold Melancon. She was educated at Granby High School and received her cosmetology license at Hick's Beauty School in Norfolk and continued her career as a cosmetologist for over 37 years and salon owner. She was a member of Kingdom Minded Christian Center. Esther leaves to cherish her memory sons, Tony, Johnny and Michael Geth and Caleb Melancon; three sisters, five brothers, a sister-in-law; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sixteen nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. An informal memorial service will be held at the home of C. Tyler at 2705 Roanoke Ave, Portsmouth, VA from 1--4 pm on Saturday July 13, 2019. Words of Comfort can be expressed at www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now