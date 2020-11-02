Esther Cecil Corinaldi passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born on March 31, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, she graduated from Girls High School in Brooklyn. Esther was a teacher's assistant at Polly Miller Daycare Center in the Bronx and later earned her Bachelors Degree from Pace University. She went to work on Wall Street at Depository Trust Company as a benefits specialist. She retired in 1988 and with her husband, Kenneth, relocated to the Lake Christopher section of Virginia Beach. In 2002, the love of her life and husband of 53 years passed, however she continued to enjoy her large family, yoga, gardening and technology. She loved to travel and journeyed to Dubai, Egypt and Japan, well into her 80's. Esther was a member of Unity Church of Tidewater in Virginia Beach and an avid volunteer for several years at Parkway Elementary School in Virginia Beach and Norfolk Community Health Center. In addition to her husband, Kenneth, she was preceded in death by her parents Ervin Cecil and Evelyn Dash Cecil, two brothers Carlton and Courtney Cecil and a grandson Andre Corinaldi. Left to honor her memory are three sons, Reginald of Virginia Beach, Ronald and Mitchel of Philadelphia. In addition to her sons she has left 20 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and one niece who will forever cherish her memory.Viewing will be Wednesday, Nov. 4th from 2-6 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Home on Granby Street in Norfolk. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, Nov. 5th at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Unity Church of Tidewater, 5580 Shell Rd. Virginia Beach.



