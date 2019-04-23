Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Callier Knight

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esther Callier Knight Obituary
Esther Callier Knight, 91, of the 2700 block of Kimball Terrace passed away on April 19, 2019. She was predeceased by two daughters, Brenda Callier and Jacqueline Callier-Bell. She is survived by one daughter, Zorita Corbett-Roane, 5 grandchilden and a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 813 Henry St. Norfolk, VA 23504. A viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.