|
|
Esther Callier Knight, 91, of the 2700 block of Kimball Terrace passed away on April 19, 2019. She was predeceased by two daughters, Brenda Callier and Jacqueline Callier-Bell. She is survived by one daughter, Zorita Corbett-Roane, 5 grandchilden and a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 813 Henry St. Norfolk, VA 23504. A viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2019