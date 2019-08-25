|
|
Esther Cook Sakakini, 98, wife, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, dancer, comedienne, poet - peacefully left this earth to be with her Lord and the "great cloud of witness" on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on April 23, 1921, to Clifford and Vera Cook, she was the eldest of four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her sister, Margaret (Peg) Bucher of San Clemente, California. Her husband, Joseph Sakakini, Sr. preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter-in-law, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Esther was an inspiration to all who met her. She was always ready with a joke to make you smile, ready for any reason to dress like a clown or to simply start dancing. She would always take the time to ask how you were and really want to know. Her memory will be cherished by all.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Church of the Advent, 9629 Norfolk Ave. at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019