Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
213 N Main Street
Suffolk, VA
Visitation
Following Services
St. Paul's Episcopal Church parish hall
213 N Main Street
Suffolk, VA
Esther Jett Holland Obituary
Esther Jett Holland, 98, died July 9, 2019 in her home at Lake Prince Woods, Suffolk, VA. She was born in Norfolk to the late Joseph Clarence Jett and Esther Sanford Jett. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Latane Holland, Jr., and her sister Mary Payne Jett Cole.

She graduated from Maury High School in 1939 and Sweet Briar College in 1943. She was married May 14, 1949 and lived the rest of her life in Suffolk. She taught second grade Sunday school with her husband for many years and served on the altar guild at St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church, Suffolk. Esther was the first woman elected to the vestry.

Esther is survived by her children: Martha Carey Holland of Alexandria, VA, Hugh â€œBeauâ€ Latane Holland, III, of Suffolk, and Joseph Jett Holland of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and her first cousin Sue Jett Russler of Raleigh, NC.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 213 N Main Street, Suffolk with The Very Rev. Dr. Keith Emerson presiding. The family will receive friends in the parish hall following the service. Burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation be made to St. Paul's Church.

R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434 is serving the family. The family would like to acknowledge the care givers who attended Mrs. Holland for many years, allowing her to stay in her home. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019
