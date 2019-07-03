Esther Louise Blount, a longtime resident of Va. Beach, transitioned into eternal rest on June 30th surrounded by loved ones. Esther was born on May 23, 1947 in Princess Anne County to the late Dennis and Leonia Etheridge. She graduated from Union Kempsville School in Va. Beach. Esther retired from Dam Neck Base as a Supervisor of Housekeeping. She was a longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved God and her family. Esther was predeceased by her brother; James Etheridge and her brother in law; Wade Winston. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 50 years; Sanford Blount, Jr., her son; Theron Blount(Lenice) and her daughter; Sannita Woodhouse, her sister; Gloria Winston, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, 1 nephew and a host of cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be Friday, 12 noon, at New Hope Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Community Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7pm. the body will be in church at 11a.m. on Friday. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 3, 2019