Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home
8014 Lee Davis Road
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Esther Louise Crowe Colebank


1927 - 2019
Esther Louise Crowe Colebank Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Esther passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Colebank; daughter, Frances Colebank Sturgis; sister, Mary Oâ€™Neil Crowe Brintley; parents, Edith Louise Kidwell Crowe Redford and Francis Pierce Crowe; and grandparents, Louise Beasley Kidwell Andrews and Charles Kidwell of Milford, Va. Esther was born in Atlanta, Georgia March 27, 1927. She was raised in Richmond and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. After her marriage to Frank Colebank they settled in Portsmouth, Va. She was a long time employee of American National Bank, and through mergers retired from Central Fidelity Bank. After Frankâ€™s passing and her ill health, she lived with her daughter Susan; and during her last three years with the kind and caring people at Hanover Health and Rehabilitation in Mechanicsville. The family is thankful for all the love the staff gave her. The family gives a special thank you to niece, Janet Vaden (Woody) for the love, care and attention she gave her aunt.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan C. Daniel (Addison) of Mechanicsville; grandchildren, Shannon Daniel, Dr. Dawn Daniel-Love (Steven), Jennifer Daniel, Cdr. Addison Daniel (Corrine), Lara Sturgis Hanes (Chuck) and Frank Sturgis (Nicole); and 10 great grandchildren from all around the world.

Funeral Services will be at 3 PM Wednesday at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 6, 2019
