Esther Mae Morris
Chesapeake - Esther M. Morris, 85, passed away on August 5, 2020.

Born in East Lake, NC to the late Dorothy and Sylvester Twiford, she was predeceased by her husband, William F. Morris.

Survivors include her children; Lee Patrick, and wife Rosie; Vicky Patrick; Darcy Morris, and wife Kristi Evans; her grandchildren; Christina, and husband Will; Timothy, and wife Charity; Jessica; Caroline, and husband Jeffrey; her 13 great-grandchildren, and her 2 great-great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
