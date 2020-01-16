The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Dionne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Marie Dionne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Marie Dionne Obituary
Esther Marie Dionne, 90, of Suffolk, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bertrand Dionne.

Survivors include daughters, Marie Renick and Nancy Arnel; two grandchildren, Tammy Johnson and Scott Goodson; and three great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -