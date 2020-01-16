|
|
Esther Marie Dionne, 90, of Suffolk, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bertrand Dionne.
Survivors include daughters, Marie Renick and Nancy Arnel; two grandchildren, Tammy Johnson and Scott Goodson; and three great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 16, 2020