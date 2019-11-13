|
|
Our beloved mother, Esther, 91, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday November 12, 2019. She was born in her parents' home in Norfolk, VA on October 28, 1928. Esther was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 56 years, James Earl in 2008, and their son, David Charles in 1961.
Esther also was predeceased by her parents, Carrie (Kidwell) and William Frank McFarlane, and her siblings, Ruth, Herbert, and Charles. She is survived by her children, Debra Lambert and her husband John of Eure, NC, Diane Black and her husband Dave of Norfolk and James Chauncey Jr., of Norfolk. Esther is also survived by five grandchildren, Michelle Black of Norfolk, David Black and his wife Tiffany of Virginia Beach, John Lambert III and his wife Ashley of Eure, NC, Jason Lambert of Eure, NC, and Mary Chauncey of Virginia Beach. She has six great grandchildren, Allysia, Kade, Cooper, Levi, Ellie and Norah, all of Eure, NC, and one great grandchild on the way, of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by her dear brother-in-law, Kenneth Chauncey of Chesapeake, and nephew, Mike Evans, of Virginia Beach, both of whom have been a close and special part of the family. Anna Carter has been a special friend and a great help to our mother over many years. Esther also left behind her three black cats which brought her great joy, Sammie, Pepper, and Frost.
Esther loved family and enjoyed many hobbies such as walking, camping, riding bikes, reading her Bible, and playing games with family. Mom and Dad had written and published a book on the McFarlane family, and together they were avid researchers into both of their families genealogy.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Hollomon- Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery at 1000 E. Indian River Rd in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the at https://www.alz.org/ . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019