Esther Smith Norris, 99, passed away peacefully at her home on March 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Elisha A.and Mary Smith. She is predeceased by her husband, Curtis Wilson Norris. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda N. McClenney (Jerry) of Smithfield and Louise N. Blythe (Earl) of Franklin. Her grandchildren, Felicia, Tracy and Chris and six great grandchildren, Brittany, Lauren, Ashleigh, Jarrod, Carter and Caroline along with two great-great grandchildren, Arabella and Grayson. Esther retired in 1982 from United Virginia Bank. She was a member of Magnolia UMC, The United Methodist Women and was a charter member of the Prime-Time Singers. Funeral Services will be held at Magnolia UMC, 1764 Wilroy Rd, Suffolk, VA with Rev. Michael W. Harrington officiating on Friday March 29, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will be at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 6 to 7:30 pm. Entombment will take place at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Rd on Friday March 29, 2019.In lieu of flowers family request memorial donations to Magnolia United Methodist Church, Altar Guild 1764 Wilroy Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434.