Esther Wilson Hucks, 103, passed away at her home June 19, 2020. Esther was born on April 20, 1917 to the late Settle and Virginia Wilson. She was also predeceased by her husband, of 62 years, Clifford Hucks, and her eight siblings.
Mrs. Hucks retired from A & P Grocery Store and was a member of Hunter Acres Baptist Church.
She is survived by a brother, Boyd Wilson (Alice); her sister-in-law with whom she resided, Bonnie Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Dr. Ken Barnes officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Charlotte Memorial Gardens, 7632 Hood Road, Charlotte, NC 28215. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions be made to Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice, 667 Kingsborough Square #201, Chesapeake, VA 23320 or Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 529 Providence Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23325. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Mrs. Hucks retired from A & P Grocery Store and was a member of Hunter Acres Baptist Church.
She is survived by a brother, Boyd Wilson (Alice); her sister-in-law with whom she resided, Bonnie Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Dr. Ken Barnes officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Charlotte Memorial Gardens, 7632 Hood Road, Charlotte, NC 28215. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions be made to Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice, 667 Kingsborough Square #201, Chesapeake, VA 23320 or Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 529 Providence Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23325. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 23, 2020.