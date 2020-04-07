|
Esther Young Piatt, 99, passed away on April 5, 2020. To adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing there will be no formal visitation. The family will not be receiving friends. Those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 10 to 4 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020