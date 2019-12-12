|
Estin Cleopheous Taylor, Sr., passed away December 8, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia and worked as a forklift operator for the Naval Base and NORSHIPCO. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Beatrice Taylor and his wife, Barbara Taylor. Estin leaves to cherish his memories; his son, Estin Taylor, Jr.; daughter, Kellie Woodson (William); three grandchildren, Taneisha, Autumn, Ava and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral will be held at 1:30pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. The burial will take place in Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, 6-8pm, Friday, December 13, 2019; Metropolitan, Berkley.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019