Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
Estin Cleopheous Taylor Sr. Obituary
Estin Cleopheous Taylor, Sr., passed away December 8, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia and worked as a forklift operator for the Naval Base and NORSHIPCO. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Beatrice Taylor and his wife, Barbara Taylor. Estin leaves to cherish his memories; his son, Estin Taylor, Jr.; daughter, Kellie Woodson (William); three grandchildren, Taneisha, Autumn, Ava and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral will be held at 1:30pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. The burial will take place in Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, 6-8pm, Friday, December 13, 2019; Metropolitan, Berkley.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019
