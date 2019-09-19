The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Beatrice Pittman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Beatrice Pittman Obituary
Ethel B. Pittman slipped quietly into eternal rest on Sept. 14, 2019. Left to cherish her memories are children Dennis Pope, Tanya Askew, Nathaniel Pope, Garrett Hooker, Garnette Hooker and Anthony Hooker; siblings, Helen Sisco, Landis Pope, Jr., Sandra Jones, Paulette Pope, Doris Davis, Juanita Pope and Gloria Govan; 20 grandchildren. She was predeceased by husbands, James Hooker and Morris Pittman; parents, Landis Pope Sr. and Dorothy Pope; sons, Tony Pope and Michael Hooker (who both passed away this year); brothers, John Pope, William Pope and Terry Pope, Sr.; sister, Mary Jo Blount. Funeral will be held 2:00 pm, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Ports. Chapel. Viewing Thurs., from 6-8 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Service
Download Now