Ethel B. Pittman slipped quietly into eternal rest on Sept. 14, 2019. Left to cherish her memories are children Dennis Pope, Tanya Askew, Nathaniel Pope, Garrett Hooker, Garnette Hooker and Anthony Hooker; siblings, Helen Sisco, Landis Pope, Jr., Sandra Jones, Paulette Pope, Doris Davis, Juanita Pope and Gloria Govan; 20 grandchildren. She was predeceased by husbands, James Hooker and Morris Pittman; parents, Landis Pope Sr. and Dorothy Pope; sons, Tony Pope and Michael Hooker (who both passed away this year); brothers, John Pope, William Pope and Terry Pope, Sr.; sister, Mary Jo Blount. Funeral will be held 2:00 pm, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Ports. Chapel. Viewing Thurs., from 6-8 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 19, 2019