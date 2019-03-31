Ethel Berkowitz Zablow died peacefully in San Diego on 3/21/19 at the age of 90.Ethel is survived by her son Sheldon, her daughter-in-law Lorna, and her grandchildren David and Zoe. She was preceded in death by her husband Eric in 1995 and son Michael in 1972. Ethel was happily married to Eric and still loved him and talked about their lives together until the end. She dearly missed her son Michael.Ethel was born on 3/27/28 in Newark, New Jersey to Lena and Isadore Berkowitz. After high school, she worked at an administrative assistant at an advertising agency in New York. She married Eric Zablow after his return from military service in the Navy where he participated in the Normandy Invasion. The newly married couple followed Ericâ€™s father to Norfolk where Ethel started working in the medical field as an office manager. After raising her children, she was offered a position to manage a large firm in Florida, so they moved to Ft. Lauderdale. In 1985, his parents moved to San Diego so Ethel could help manage his medical practice. It was always a challenge because Sheldon thought she worked for him but Ethel though he worked for her. Ethel made friends of all ages and participated in music groups, plays and benefits to aid others. She was known in the family as the person who kept relatives updated.A service will be held graveside at Forest Lawn in Norfolk on April 11,2019 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Condolences can be sent to Sheldon Zablow at 302 Washington St. #613 San Diego, CA. 92103. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary